Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Growing support for Matariki good news for all New Zealanders

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tūrama Kāhu Kōrako is one of the Matariki installations. Photo supplied / Auckland Council, Bryan Lowe

Tūrama Kāhu Kōrako is one of the Matariki installations. Photo supplied / Auckland Council, Bryan Lowe

OPINION

Astronomy Professor Rangi Mātāmua, the man who led the drive for Matariki to become a public holiday, says support for the Māori New Year celebration continues to grow.

On June

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand