Tūrama Kāhu Kōrako is one of the Matariki installations. Photo supplied / Auckland Council, Bryan Lowe

OPINION

Astronomy Professor Rangi Mātāmua, the man who led the drive for Matariki to become a public holiday, says support for the Māori New Year celebration continues to grow.

On June 28, Aotearoa will mark Matariki with a public holiday for the third time, since it was introduced in 2022, during the previous Labour Government. Mātāmua was instrumental in setting it up.

“In the two years that it’s been established, we’ve seen it grow from 50 per cent of the country celebrating Matariki to 60.

“There’s been massive growth, massive interest and I hope that’s reflected in any support across any sector that we see in Matariki,” the professor said last month, as he received his NZ Order of Merit for services to Māori astronomy.

His view that the celebration is gaining popularity seems supported by the increasing number of events to mark the occasion taking place across the country throughout June.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Matariki celebrations this year include the city’s largest-ever Matariki lighting installations - and they truly are a beauty to behold.

Manu (birds) is one of the installations. Photo: Supplied / Auckland Council, Bryan Lowe

New Zealand’s largest city is hosting more than 90 whānau-friendly events over the next two weeks to celebrate Māori New Year.

Wherever you are in Aotearoa, there are numerous events taking place that you can attend to join in. The theme for this year is “Matariki Heri Kai - The feast of Matariki”.

Matariki Heri Kai comes from the Māori proverb “Matariki whetū heri kai” meaning “Matariki, the bringer of food”.

“Matariki Heri Kai is a proverb that speaks to the association between the appearance of Matariki and the bounty of the impending season,” Mātāmua said.

Astronomy Professor Rangi Mātāmua was instrumental in introducing the Matariki public holiday. Photo: RNZ / Ashleigh McCaull

“Building on last year’s theme ‘Matariki kāinga hokia’ we encourage people to view Matariki as a time to journey home, spend time with whānau and friends, and enjoy feasting on fresh, locally sourced produce,” he added.

Tumu Whakarae secretary for culture and heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, says Matariki is all about bringing people together, and this year’s theme will help guide celebrations across the country.

Over the next two weeks, New Zealanders everywhere are encouraged to spend time with their whānau, sharing kai, and celebrating those connections.

“Research from last year proves that Matariki is inclusive and for everyone to take part in. More than two-thirds (68 per cent) of New Zealanders think that Matariki brings people and communities together,” Leauanae said.

“Whether the food is from our farms, our oceans or our gardens, I encourage you to experience Matariki on June 28 with kai. Reach out to your community, your whānau, and your friends to share kai, however you wish to come together,” Leauanae added.

Despite the seemingly widening divides and the culture wars that so many want to incite, te reo and te ao Māori continue to grow and strengthen. Māori culture is at the very heart of who we all are as a country.

In an increasingly globalised yet so deeply divided world, celebrating what makes us unique and brings us together has never been more important.

Matariki is a good time to be reminded that we are all the same under the one sky, and that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.

To find a Matariki Festival event happening near you, go to matarikifestival.org.nz.