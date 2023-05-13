Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Editorial: Floating in a sphere of political negativity

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks on his Christchurch visit.

EDITORIAL

New Zealand politics appears to have wandered into something of a dark and negative space of late.

MPs want out of their parties, and it’s probably little wonder. Labour’s minister Meka Whaitiri’s defected and Dr Elizabeth Kerekere quit the Greens. It appears what they stand for is not the same as their parties. Their walking is a clear signal of what they will not do - to fall into line with the parties that gave them their privileged positions.

