Leader of the House Grant Robertson is asked about The Speaker's decision over the defection of Meka Whaitiri, and whether the waka jumping legistlation is a farce. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former Labour Party minister Meka Whaitiri is due to appear on television this morning to answer questions about her shock defection to Te Pāti Māori.

Whaitiri has dodged phone calls from the Prime Minister over her decision, which blindsided him and other Labour colleagues when she announced it last week.

Whaitiri, who held the Customs, Cyclone Recovery, Veterans and Food Safety portfolios, is due to be interviewed on TVNZ’s Breakfast show today.

Speaking to journalists in Wellington yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said: “She’s got my number. She’s welcome to call me any time.”

He said he’d left several messages on her answer machine but he hadn’t heard back.

“I guess the time has passed. Whilst I regret [her defection], ultimately it has happened now,” Hipkins said.

Labour colleagues have voiced their disappointment and surprise, while Te Pāti Māori welcomed Whaitiri and said she had “enormous courage” to switch parties.

Senior Labour minister Willie Jackson said Whaitiri still hadn’t spoken to him after defecting last Wednesday.

Willie Jackson says he has not spoken to Meka Whaitiri since she announced her defection. Photo / RNZ

Speaking to TVNZ’s Q+A with Jack Tame at the weekend, Jackson said he believed Whaitiri moved to Te Pāti Māori because she’d been passed over for a position in Cabinet in Chris Hipkins’ most recent reshuffle.

“We know why she left, even though it hasn’t been made clear ... I think it’s obvious that she probably wanted to ... be promoted into Cabinet and she’s ...a very capable minister,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he did not want to “dump on” Whaitiri for leaving Labour.

He said Whaitiri had never mentioned any issues with the Government to him before.

Meka Whaitiri and Kelvin Davis. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he was “very disappointed” she was leaving and to find out the way he did given they were good friends, but he wished her well.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, alongside Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis, told reporters the party was disappointed and did not know why Whaitiri had made the decision.

“It’s something that we didn’t want to have happen,” Davis said.

“The Labour caucus is just keen to get on.

“Up until [Tuesday], we believed she was going to be standing for Labour [in the 2023 election] ... it’s taken us all by surprise.”

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis and Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni leaving after their media conference, over Meka Whaitiri's defection to Te Pāti Māori Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said, “We were sad ... but this was a decision for Meka.”

Allan drove to Hawke’s Bay from Wellington to meet with Whaitiri after her announcement but said she wanted to keep her conversations with the former minister private.

She said she had asked Whaitiri if she was sure, and Whaitiri had then asked her if she too wanted to come to Te Pāti Māori.

Allan said it was for Whaitiri to say why she had not spoken to the Labour leadership about her decision ahead of time.

“She’s made her decision, she’s gone out on her terms.”

Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan said Whaitiri had not given a specific reason for going.

“She was calm in her decision-making.

“Those are her reasons, they’re for her and her whānau.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said: “Crossing the floor, crossing that bridge, this takes courage, enormous courage for [Whaitiri} to do this. She’s walking away from a ministerial job, walking away from a sure thing.

Meka Whaitiri and her Te Pāti Māori colleagues, Rawiri Waititi, Heather Te Au Skipworth, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, Natasha Kemp, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Takuta Ferris. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

“And she’s walking into an unknown, but she’s doing it for the mana of our people.

“She [Whaitiri] is crossing the bridge to her own emancipation.”