Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson reveals ‘some untruths were told’ by Elizabeth Kerekere as she fronted media with James Shaw following Kerekere's resignation. Video / RNZ

Elizabeth Kerekere has ruled out joining Te Pāti Māori while stating she still supports the policies and candidates of the Green Party going into this year’s election.

After her first day as an independent MP on Tuesday since resigning from the Greens on Friday, Kerekere said the party had made it “untenable” for her to continue to work with it.

She also sought to quash rumours she could follow former Labour MP Meka Whaitiri and jump ship to Tāti Māori.

“I have good relationships with them but I am not going to Te Pāti Māori.

“I have not been approached by them and I do not intend to be going with anyone else.”

Kerekere’s resignation followed a month of speculation about her future after she appeared to call a fellow MP a “crybaby” in a group chat.

Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson said Kerekere intended to sit as an independent MP until the general election, when she will retire.

The co-leaders said they would not trigger a law that meant they could eject her from Parliament, sticking to a commitment the Greens made when they voted to pass the legislation that they did not intend to invoke it.

That “crybaby” message triggered an internal party investigation. Despite it being announced nearly a month ago, Kerekere alleged the investigation had only just commenced, with her only just receiving the terms of reference. The co-leaders denied this.

Kerekere has always denied the “crybaby” message was intended for a fellow MP, which the co-leaders have questioned.

Asked if she was a bully while in the party, Kerekere responded: “Absolutely not”.

She said she was “happy to be the independent MP and get on with my work”.

“But as an independent MP now I will be in touch with my former colleagues.”

Kerekere said she continued to support the kaupapa of the Green Party, having helped write the charter and policies.

“I’ve also said I support our candidates going through to the election.”

Gisborne-based Kerekere is a first-term MP and before her resignation had rocketed up the party’s draft list rankings from ninth to fourth.

“I came to Parliament to work and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Her controversial comment in the group chat appeared to be criticising the fact a bill of Chloe Swarbrick - ranked just above her - was getting attention while the final list rankings were decided by party members.

It is not the first time Kerekere has run into controversy. Last year she resigned from her Covid-19 and health portfolios after breaking self-isolation rules when a household member tested positive for Covid-19.

Just a few months later, Kerekere said she was “considering” her options when asked about challenging Shaw for the co-leader role when he was briefly ousted.

She ultimately ruled herself out and Shaw was re-elected unopposed.

Kerekere was an activist within the LGBTIQ community for nearly 30 years and has been a strong advocate for those issues while in Parliament.

In 2021 she and the Greens launched a petition against conversion therapy and got nearly 160,000 signatures in one week, which pressured the Government to bring forward its plan to ban the practice.

A law was passed early last year.







