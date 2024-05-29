Ask your question or have your say in the comments section below – you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Audrey Young, Liam Dann and Jenée Tibshraeny will join the chat from 9am to 10am. Please stick to our House Rules, which you can find here.

At a press conference on Monday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis framed today’s Budget as “unashamedly... for the frontline”.

“Instead of being a confetti of new spending ideas, you’ll also see examples of careful reprioritisation in almost every area of government,” Willis said. “Together, our savings exercise has freed up considerable cash and, as promised, some of this will go to support tax relief.”

That “savings exercise” has seen more than 3000 public sector jobs axed, with more to come. Willis also said on Monday that at least 240 public sector programmes would be scaled down or scrapped altogether in the Budget.

Willis wouldn’t say whether the tax relief in the Budget will be the same as what National campaigned on, but confirmed it would benefit working New Zealanders and would be paid for by a mix of new revenue streams and savings.

As we wait for the details this afternoon, we asked Herald business editor-at-large Liam Dann, senior political correspondent Audrey Young and Wellington business editor Jenée Tibshraeny to tackle your burning questions.

