Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: MP ructions rattle the left

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Former Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere Kerekere will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP until the election, when she plans to retire. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

Former Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere Kerekere will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP until the election, when she plans to retire. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

EDITORIAL

Last week’s political musical chairs have shaken perceptions of the main parties and the electoral landscape.

So, what are the main takeaways for voters?

The situation is probably worse for Labour because Meka Whaitiri’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand