Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Herald’s poll of polls shows incredibly tight election

By: and
3 mins to read
The Herald has today launched its "poll of polls". Photo / NZME

The Herald has today launched its "poll of polls". Photo / NZME

Te Pāti Māori is in kingmaker position six months out from the election, according to a new “poll of polls” from the Herald.

The tool runs a simulation based on polling data from multiple public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics