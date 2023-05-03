Former Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rawhiti Meka Whaitiri. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

EDITORIAL

The surprise ship-jumping by Labour Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP and outside-Cabinet Minister Meka Whaitiri reinforces the impression of a Government hobbling to the finish line rather than striding into a general election.

While the unanticipated announcement may have been seen as opportunistic while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was out-of-contact on a flight to London for the King’s coronation, it’s less likely to have been timed purely for this. Far more likely is it fit with the end of a three-week Parliamentary recess. It does, however, speak to the character of a person to buy into such a schedule, as Hipkins was clearly wrong-footed on landing and has every cause to feel aggrieved.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Labour MP Meka Whaitiri at the Bridge Pa Aerodrome in Hastings last month. Photo / Warren Buckland

It may indicate questions over the level of respect for the Labour leadership, although that may be countered by the location of the announcement - a marae in Hastings, within her electorate, far from any withering gazes in Wellington.

Reference has inevitably been made to Te Pāti Māori founder Tariana Turia defecting from Labour in 2004 after the foreshore and seabed dispute. But this is different. Turia moved on a clearly signalled principle over a contentious policy. Whaitiri has less convincingly claimed to have been “called home” to another party; one more aligned with her whakapapa.

Undoubtedly, the defection is a substantial wound to the governing Labour Party, reducing its majority to two MPs. More than one further loss will mean it needs Green Party support to pass legislation.

The wound is all the deeper, however, for the party had stuck with the MP - albeit on a demoted basis - after allegations of staff bullying were largely upheld three years ago. Whaitiri may have felt unfairly punished in losing her Cabinet position but a Ministerial Services inquiry found it probable Whaitiri had approached a press secretary from behind, grabbed her by the arm and shouted. People have been dismissed for less.

It is also an affront to the concessions the party has made to the Māori Cabinet. Led by Willie Jackson, the inner caucus has maintained influence through unity. This was also apparently disregarded by Whaitiri as all MPs contacted yesterday confirmed they knew nothing of her departure until alerted to it by the media.

It is a knock to attempts to assist the Hawke’s Bay region out of the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, Whaitiri having been put in charge after Stuart Nash was forced to step down.

It has been reported that Labour has had to console Whaitiri previously to prevent her from leaving after her 2020 demotion. All the more frustrating then, that these efforts may have only been used to buy time to mount a surprise exit.

Whaitiri may be more comfortable in her new position as a candidate for Te Pāti Māori and her new party may feel it has staged an audacious coup in taking a senior Government MP. But the move cannot help but injure the coalition options for Labour, should it nudge over the line in October.















