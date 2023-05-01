Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Parties get down to brass tax

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker during his speech on the high-wealth Individuals research from Victoria University of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker during his speech on the high-wealth Individuals research from Victoria University of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

With the dust settling after a mini whirlwind debate over tax, rents, and class, the question remains: what did it all achieve?

While Act and the Greens have clearer identities and wider differences, Labour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand