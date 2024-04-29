Phones are now banned in New Zealand schools. Photo / 123rf

EDITORIAL

Common sense has finally prevailed with cellphones being banned in New Zealand classrooms.

The nationwide ban was implemented in all schools yesterday as students returned for Term two.

Students will now be expected to have their cellphones turned off and stored away from them all day, including during breaks and between classes.

The strict measure was a key election campaign pledge, with the Government pushing the policy as a way to help lift our ailing educational achievement, reduce cyber bullying and remove one of the greatest in-class distractions.

Some schools had already made the move themselves. Some never allowed cellphones.

There has been some pushback, from various academics, highly tech-dependent pupils who find the ban unfair and some teachers, who say they are a useful learning aid. Most people, especially those of a generation who attended school without any phones and when classrooms were stricter environments, will welcome it.

Education Minister Erica Stanford told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking yesterday that she was already thinking it would be “one of the best things we have ever done”.

Stanford was also quite happy to be the villain when it comes to the ban, “if it means improving mental health and academic outcomes for our kids”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called it a “logical, common-sense” and practical way to address New Zealand’s educational issues.

A recent Unesco report found widespread phone use in classrooms increased disruption levels and had negative impacts on students’ performance.

Some Australian, British and Spanish schools have already made the move and studies show a positive reaction.

Stanford says she recently attended a conference in Singapore where all her counterparts wanted to talk to her about was: “How did you do it and what did you do?”

Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand president Vaughan Couillault says many schools have proactively implemented the rules since the beginning of the school year.

One challenge that schools will have to overcome, however, is other notification-based devices, such as smartwatches, as well as things like AirPods, which all have the potential to distract students.

But as New Zealand Post-Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) acting president Chris Abercrombie says, “hopeful everyone understands the benefits”.

The measures are long overdue and can only help reverse New Zealand school students’ falling performance in maths and science and fight behavioural problems in the classroom.