Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

School phone ban: The case for getting rid of the ‘distraction machine’

14 minutes to read
Alex Spence
By
Alex Spence

Specialist Journalist

National has ordered schools to stop students from using mobile phones in classrooms, but parents, teachers, and academics are divided on the merits of the policy. Alex Spence talks to an American researcher young people’s mental health.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.