A pair enjoy a morning coffee overlooking the city from St Kevin's Arcade on Auckland's Karangahape Rd. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

EDITORIAL

From above, the ridges to the west of downtown Auckland along Karangahape and Ponsonby Roads appear as eyebrows and one is, naturally, more raised than the other.

K Rd has long stood out as more bohemian, diverse, and... sleazy. It was cool in ways before its characteristics become cool. Until the mid-20th century, Karangahape Rd was the only street in central Auckland with a Māori name.

Now, the international travel website Time Out has surveyed its audience and named Karangahape Rd the sixth coolest street in the world. The citation credits its "red-light history, coupled with the more recent additions of art galleries and hip cafés in its heritage buildings, gives it plenty of character".

Admittedly, these are not the attributes everyone would consider "cool" but there is no disputing the vibrancy and edginess of the Auckland strip. The citation must also be a boost for businesses along the thoroughfare, with world attention inevitably leading to more future footfalls.

While considering what makes K Rd one of the "vibest" streets on the planet, in the words of Time Out, it's worth reflecting on the coolest parts of our own neighbourhoods. Every parcel of New Zealand has corners that are "hip" in their own way.

Each economic boom and bust has constructed commercial precincts in the styles of their times and then discarded them to the decay of tawdry lifestyles and vices. Bespoke revivals are often casually chic.

Whether it's the intersection of Pacific Ave and Manganui Rd in Tauranga or Queen St East in Hastings, the K Rd plaudit is a good reminder to take time out to appreciate - and support -the cool spots in our local necks of the woods.