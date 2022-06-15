Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has executed her first Cabinet makeover since Labour's sweeping election victory in October, 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Whoever it was in the Prime Minister's Office who primed the media before an impending Cabinet shuffle this week either had a warped sense of proportion or a hearty sense of humour.

Billed as a "minor" reshuffle by the unidentified staff member, the changes announced bore more the tracks of a yard broom.

In one stroke, gone were the Ministers of Police, Immigration, Broadcasting and Justice. Also included in the announcement was the long-demanded departure of Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard.

Kiri Allan has been promoted to Justice Minister, Michael Wood picked up Immigration. Chris Hipkins takes over Police and passes Covid-19 Response to Ayesha Verrall. Priyanca Radhakrishnan moves into Cabinet and gains Associate Workplace Relations and Safety. Kieran McAnulty becomes a Minister outside Cabinet with a focus on regional issues - picking up Emergency Management and Racing. Duncan Webb is to take over as Chief Whip.

Mallard's 35-year parliamentary career will end in mid-August as he heads to a diplomatic post in Europe. Adrian Rurawhe is to be nominated as Speaker. Dan Rosewarne and Soraya Peke-Mason will be promoted from the Labour List to replace Kris Fa'afoi and Mallard.

As expected, the Prime Minister made valid points about the changes. It is the first Cabinet makeover since Labour's runaway election victory in October, 2020. She said Fa'afoi and Mallard were ready to go.

A long-desired, but never publicly revealed, wish to leave politics is a handy card to have in hand when it's time to wield the Cabinet saw. It might even go some way to explaining lacklustre performances in the Justice, Immigration and Broadcasting portfolios.

Not so readily explained away, however, is the removal of the Police Minister. Here, the Prime Minister stated Poto Williams had "lost focus", an explanation scoffed at by Opposition who have long claimed the minister never had much to start with.

By and large, New Zealand is fortunate to be served by politicians of integrity; earnestness, and hard toil.

However, these changes - be they minor; due to wanting to spend more time with family; or previously expressing a desire to step down - were inevitable and long overdue. Former Labour Party president Mike Williams spoke an unfortunate truth when he said one of the ministers' hearts was "clearly not in it". One might have added their minds as well.

The barrage of criticism directed at those who stepped aside or were demoted this week was almost entirely justified and often an embarrassment to the Government, whether it admitted to this or not.

Herald gallery correspondent Thomas Coughlan points out that Ardern will be hoping this reshuffle focuses the eyes of the electorate and her caucus on the future.

Given the form of some of these players, there may still be chequered episodes to come, but we wish them well. Let's hope the replacements can distinguish themselves in the challenges that exist and lay ahead, for the country's sake.