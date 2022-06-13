Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Is it time to drop our pre-departure Covid test?

4 minutes to read
Passengers get a Covid-19 test at Heathrow in London, last November. The US is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid pre-departure test. Photo / AP

Passengers get a Covid-19 test at Heathrow in London, last November. The US is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid pre-departure test. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

America's decision to remove its negative test requirement for international air travellers throws the spotlight here on our own arrival rules.

The United States, in the middle of its summer holiday season, still requires

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.