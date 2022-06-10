Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Ports of Auckland canned automation adds to city's unfinished business

2 minutes to read
Three new cranes for use at Ports of Auckland arriving in the Rangitoto Channel in October 2018. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

Three new cranes for use at Ports of Auckland arriving in the Rangitoto Channel in October 2018. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

The Ports of Auckland decision to mothball automation plans at the Fergusson Container Terminal has been described in colourful terms by critics and supporters of the company.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said it was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.