The Blues only just managed to beat the Brumbies in Auckland on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL:

Win or lose the Super Rugby Pacific final, the Blues have done a lot this year to fade long memories from past years of an underachieving and frustrating team who couldn't rise to the occasion.

If the Auckland-based Blues fall to the perennial champion side, the Crusaders, next weekend it will most likely be because they are beaten by the better team on the day rather than because of former frailties.

The Blues have done more than continue an impressive winning streak. They have consistently shown an ability to absorb pressure with composure, demonstrated a never-say-die resilience, sparkling attack and an urgency in defence.

A classic sign of a good side - coming out on top in the very tight ones - was there on Saturday night when the Blues held on for a one-point victory against a brave Brumbies team, who threw everything they had into the contest.

Of course, this year's (so-far) winning run was signposted last season when the Blues won the SR Trans-Tasman competition, beating the Highlanders to claim their first title in 18 years. But it was the Crusaders and Chiefs who contested the final of the stronger all-Kiwi SR Aotearoa, and - in comparison to 2021 - the Brumbies and the Waratahs have led an improved Australian showing this season in a combined and expanded competition.

It's been a further step up for the Blues this year and now they have a chance of claiming their first full SR title in nearly 20 years.

They gained victories over the Crusaders and Chiefs in the round-robin on their way to finishing top of SR Pacific with home advantage. Any remaining doubts about whether the Blues lacked the toughness, skill, squad depth and team unity to win from here have been put to rest.

It sets up an intriguing and exciting final at Eden Park, after the Crusaders claimed their place with an incredibly staunch defensive performance against the Chiefs on Friday.

The final could so easily have been the Chiefs hosting the Brumbies, had both losing teams nailed their chances at the weekend. Such are the fine margins in sport. Still, both playing and coaching teams have a lot to like when looking back on a Covid-disrupted season, on top of normal injury setbacks.

To most rugby watchers, a Blues vs Crusaders face-off has the glamour and history behind it for an epic, dream final (weather, injuries and referee cards permitting).

This battle might settle the question of whether the Blues are actually overtaking the Christchurch dynasty as some suspect.

The Blues have spent a lot of effort compiling a playing and coaching roster to rival the Crusaders. They are a physically imposing and dynamic team on the rise, but the Crusaders will be keen to push them down.

This is the time of the season when the southern champions kick into high gear. They know what it takes to win titles and they are happy scrapping for ground from their trenches. New stars and tyros keep being introduced into the top side to replace departing players and look as though they have always belonged there. It's still an All Black factory.

The Blues and Crusaders have split their previous final meetings in 1998 and 2003.

Both sides have players who can make breaks and bust the game open, such as Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane for the Blues and Will Jordan and Sevu Reece for the Red and Blacks.

Can a blue wave crash over a red and black wall?