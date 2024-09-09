Rugby fans at Eden Park were alarmed by a child wielding a realistic toy pistol during a match at the weekend.
Photographs show the child holding the toy pistol in the stands during the National Provincial Championship game between Auckland and North Harbour.
“I saw this kid running around with a gun at the stadium and I was totally shocked,” said one woman, who declined to be named.
Eden Park Trust’s general manager of operations, Chris Mintern, said the organisation was working with security contractors to address the issue raised by the spectator.
“At Eden Park, our priority is to create an enjoyable and safe environment for all fans, players, officials, and staff,” he said.