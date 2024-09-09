“We take all feedback and concerns raised with us seriously, especially those that have the potential to cause concern to other patrons.

He added: “In collaboration with our venue hirers, we are committed to ensuring sporting fixtures at Eden Park continue to have a family-friendly atmosphere.”

The spectator said spectators were concerned that the fake firearm was not picked up by stadium security.

A boy holds a toy pistol in the stands at Eden Park during a NPC match.

She said the gun looked realistic.

“How the hell did this get through the gates to start with?” she said. “Other people were shocked when they walked up the stairs at half time and I heard one guy say … how did that get through the gates? So, yeah, other people were concerned.”

She said she raised the issue with security guards. She messaged Eden Park management after the game.

Eden Park’s website says knives and dangerous weapons were not allowed to be brought into the stadium for rugby matches.

It did not specify whether replica weapons were permitted, although it said staff had discretion to ban items which could be dangerous or inconvenient to other spectators.

Children are permitted to bring toys into Eden Park and are not searched by security at the gates.

