The insects are a self-sustainable, low-cost solution to one of our farming industry’s biggest environmental concerns: cleaning up livestock manure.
The idea to introduce them locally was proposed six years ago by the former head of Project Parore, Lawrie Donald, who saw research that dung beetles increase the rate of dung decomposition, improve nutrient cycling, bioturbation and plant growth, and suppress parasites.
“When early settlers brought livestock into New Zealand in the 1800s, no one was thinking about how to deal with the waste they produced,” he said.
“In Katikati, we introduced two species of beetles that are active during the day and two during the night, so you have two shifts of workers,” Forgie said.
“Each species has its own time of the year when it’s seasonally abundant which means a year-round presence of dung beetles,”
It will be around 10 years before the full environmental, ecological and economic benefits are seen but already one of the landowners, Rod Calver, is noticing the difference on his 20-hectare beef farm, Aberfeldy.
“We’ve been focusing on riparian planting along the Tahawai Stream and we already can see evidence that the beetles are working on the cow pats,” he said.
“It will be some time before their numbers build up to the point where there are enough of these beetles to bury poo piles within a day or two throughout the catchments but they’re great at aerating the soil and improving the soil profile.”
That’s because the beetles burrow up to 60cm below the ground in clay but can reach a metre in regular soil.
“In burying the dung quickly, they can help reduce the E. coli bacteria in the streams and decrease rain runoff and phosphates to waterways,” Donald said.
“The tunnelling improves the physical structure of the soil which helps water infiltration, reduces surface ponding, assists fertilisers to enter the upper soil profile and lowers the contaminants entering the waterways.”
For sheep and beef farmer Rick Burke, the dung beetles are another tool he draws on to reduce the environmental footprint of his 300ha property at the foothills of the Kaimai Range.
About 20 years ago, he found that runoff from Pukekauri Farm was contributing to sediment pollution in Tauranga Harbour and harming freshwater tributaries.
The only drinking access for stock was from waterways that were rated 2/10 for stream health.
With a philosophy of “farming for the future,” Burke set about redesigning the farm, planting trees, introducing troughed water and jumping at the opportunity to add dung beetles to the land.