Lawrie Donald checking out one of his 'weta motels'. Photo / Elaine Fisher

The work of pragmatic conservationist Lawrie Donald is evident in the coastal, estuarian, rural and waterway landscapes of the Western Bay of Plenty.

For the past 40 years Lawrie has helped facilitate the environmental restoration of the region, firstly through his work with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) and more recently as a volunteer. Now he’s stepped down as chair of Project Parore, his colleagues want to acknowledge Lawrie’s legacy.

Project Parore’s new chairman David Peters says Lawrie’s capacity for attracting funding and support from central and regional government has set up Project Parore to make a really significant impact.

“He’s helped me and other board members to understand the sorts of issues we need to deal with in the district and used his extensive personal network to create local support.

“I met Lawrie through his involvement with Aongatete Forest Project, then we worked together on the board of Bay Conservation Alliance and on the steering committee for the Kaimai Mamaku Catchments Forum, from which the Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust was spawned. His passion for and knowledge of the environment was evident and after we had both left the steering group, he convinced me to join the Project Parore board.”

BOPRC land management officer Braden Rowson says he has felt Lawrie’s positive legacy and influence in his own work.

“I work in the area where Lawrie worked for so long and have worked alongside him in his capacity with the Uretara Estuary Managers and Project Parore. Seldom do I come across farmers who haven’t had support from Lawrie and his work is evident across the rural landscape. I think everyone would agree that Lawrie has an amazingly pragmatic approach to getting good s**t done.”

Katch Katikati manager Jackie Knight describes Lawrie as “a true community spirit”.

“Most recently we have worked with Lawrie on the Waitekohekohe Recreational Reserve where he has spent many, many hours marking out tracks for new horse and walking trails. All his work up there has been invaluable to the group.

“He has always been a great supporter of our networking events and has organised the Café Scientific meetings at the Arts Junction each month. You see Lawrie popping up in all sorts of places around town.”

Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic says Lawrie has worked alongside the museum for many years, particularly under Uretara Estuary Managers and also through the transitional period of Project Parore.

“His passion and knowledge of our natural environment was extremely helpful with the museum in one of our four core activities, environmental education programming and our Wild Aotearoa space with displays and exhibitions.’’

Lawrie is modest about his achievements.

“In reality it’s been lots of collaboration with people I consider friends. I am just another cog in the machinery to make positive changes for our environment.

“Most people want to look after what they have. Farmers, over the years, have had the message that more and more production is best. But often it’s not for their health or the health of the land.”

Now he has retired from Project Parore, Lawrie is working on a Predator Free Katikati project to create a pest-free peninsula at Sharp Rd.

“I decided at 70 I did not need to be chair of anything anymore. Maybe I am just a busybody and I really do see that to fix the environment or to improve it is simple. We just need to get on with it.’’

Lawrie is optimistic about New Zealanders’ chances of improving the environment and acknowledges at the local level much of the work is done by “retired old farts and there is no pay”. “However, new retired old farts are coming along behind us.”



