“We’ve loved celebrating these incredible New Zealand cities, and Dunedin felt like the natural next location. We’ve put so much work into getting to know the town, the people, and their favourite spots to make a board that really honours Dunedin.”
Spaces on the board include:
Brown Properties: Dunedin Botanic Garden and Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature
Light Blue Properties: Brighton Beach, Aramoana Beach, and Tunnel Beach
Pink Properties: St Clair Saltwater Pool, Te Aka Otakou, and Forsyth Barr Stadium
Orange Properties: Monarch Wildlife Cruises, Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance (OPERA), and the Royal Albatross Centre
Red Properties: Middlemarch, Port Chalmers, and Mosgiel
Green Properties: King’s High School, Tuhura Otago Museum, and University of Otago
Dark Blue Properties: Dunedin Railway Station and Larnach Castle
Key Dunedin streets, like Castle St, Baldwin St, George St, and The Octagon, serve as the game’s travel squares.
The official launch took place this morning at Dunedin Railway Station, with Mr Monopoly himself and local representatives celebrating the city’s new Monopoly edition.
“Ōtepoti Dunedin is a charming city rich in heritage, renowned for its wildlife and distinctly quirky character. From the rugged beauty of our coastlines to the iconic Larnach Castle, I’m delighted everyone can now experience our city on a customised Monopoly board,” said Hackett.
The Dunedin edition is now available at major retailers, including The Warehouse, Whitcoulls, Paper Plus, and Otago Museum, ready to become a staple of family game nights across the region.
Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin
