Dunedin mayor Jules Radich spoke at the launch, saying he remembered playing the game from as young as 12.

He said he hoped the game would prove to be as popular as Dunedin’s own tourism.

Winning Moves partnership manager Australia and New Zealand Dale Hackett said hundreds of suggestions for locations and experiences ad been received.

“The excitement has been high throughout the process. The final product showcases the best of Dunedin, from nature spots to local food and student life.”

“We’ve loved celebrating these incredible New Zealand cities, and Dunedin felt like the natural next location. We’ve put so much work into getting to know the town, the people, and their favourite spots to make a board that really honours Dunedin.”

Mr Monopoly arrived in Dunedin by train for the launch of the city's official Monopoly board. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Spaces on the board include:

Brown Properties : Dunedin Botanic Garden and Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature

: Dunedin Botanic Garden and Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature Light Blue Properties : Brighton Beach, Aramoana Beach, and Tunnel Beach

: Brighton Beach, Aramoana Beach, and Tunnel Beach Pink Properties : St Clair Saltwater Pool, Te Aka Otakou, and Forsyth Barr Stadium

: St Clair Saltwater Pool, Te Aka Otakou, and Forsyth Barr Stadium Orange Properties : Monarch Wildlife Cruises, Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance (OPERA), and the Royal Albatross Centre

: Monarch Wildlife Cruises, Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance (OPERA), and the Royal Albatross Centre Red Properties : Middlemarch, Port Chalmers, and Mosgiel

: Middlemarch, Port Chalmers, and Mosgiel Yellow Properties : Patti’s & Cream, Otago Farmers Market, and Emerson’s Brewery

: Patti’s & Cream, Otago Farmers Market, and Emerson’s Brewery Green Properties : King’s High School, Tuhura Otago Museum, and University of Otago

: King’s High School, Tuhura Otago Museum, and University of Otago Dark Blue Properties: Dunedin Railway Station and Larnach Castle

The Dunedin themed Monopoly board. Image / Supplied

Key Dunedin streets, like Castle St, Baldwin St, George St, and The Octagon, serve as the game’s travel squares.

The official launch took place this morning at Dunedin Railway Station, with Mr Monopoly himself and local representatives celebrating the city’s new Monopoly edition.

Castle St is one of the many iconic Dunedin locations featured on the board. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Ōtepoti Dunedin is a charming city rich in heritage, renowned for its wildlife and distinctly quirky character. From the rugged beauty of our coastlines to the iconic Larnach Castle, I’m delighted everyone can now experience our city on a customised Monopoly board,” said Hackett.

The Dunedin edition is now available at major retailers, including The Warehouse, Whitcoulls, Paper Plus, and Otago Museum, ready to become a staple of family game nights across the region.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin

