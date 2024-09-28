Mayor Jules Radich has committed to leading a delegation to Wellington to continue the campaign in person.
On Thursday, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Health Minister Shane Reti announced that the cost of the project has escalated to an estimated $3 billion from an original estimate of between $1.2b-$1.4b in 2017.
An estimated 35,000 people have marched through the streets of Dunedin, outraged by government plans to downgrade the city’s new hospital project due to budget blowouts. The march began at the Otago Dental School at 12pm today and ends in the Octagon where speeches will take place.
Mayor Radich said the Government needs to listen to the protesters.
“Today up to 35,000 people from across the South have come together on Dunedin’s streets to express their outrage at proposed cuts to our new regional hospital.
“This is the biggest protest in Dunedin in decades, and together we’ve sent a powerful message to Government that we’re not going accept broken promises and a hospital that fails the people of our region.”
An independent review, commissioned by the Government, concluded that the project could not proceed within the current budget.
Radich said the cut was a reflection of “a national issue, shining a spotlight on the government’s health funding and priorities, and they can’t simply ignore us.
“We’re not going away. In fact, we’re just getting started.”
He thanked those who supported the march, including individuals, families, health workers and ”medical students who could be forced to work in a substandard facility if the government’s plans are not challenged.”
He said the hospital had been “a long time coming” and had been designed in consultation with health workers.
“The fact the government now wants to downscale such a critical facility for the South is an outrage, and people are right to be angry.”
Radich said the campaign will continue, and phase two will shift the focus to direct lobbying of key Ministers in Wellington.
“We’re now asking people to send thousands of postcards directly to Ministers Bishop and Reti, telling them exactly what the cuts would mean for them and their whānau, and why the government should keep its promise.
“Our message is simple, build it once and build it right, with no clinical cuts, and that’s what the people of the South have said with one voice, loudly and clearly, today.
“These cuts represent a broken promise by this Government,” he said.
Radich repeated that message when addressing the crowd gathered today.
”It was only two weeks ago during a mayoral forum we were assured the promises would be kept. Two weeks, and then the hatchet brothers came to town.
”Your support has shown that in the coming weeks, there’s going to be a bloody fight ... We’re going to come together as town and country, together we can do this.”
New Zealand Nurses Organisation Dunedin delegate Linda Smillie said poorly designed or inadequate facilities result in patient harm.
“This government would have you believe that this hospital, which would serve the whole southern region, is too expensive to build, but I would argue that this coalition Government has made a deliberate choice not to invest in the health of Otago and Southland.”
She criticised the Government’s previous expenditures of “$2.9b which they chose to give to landlords... $2.6b to tobacco ... and billions on roads in the North Island.”
Piri Tohu-Hapati told the crowd: “I am not a southern boy, I am a northern boy, and my GP was, ashamedly, Shane Reti.
”This is a matter of life and death, this is a matter of being cheap ... this is myopic, major short-sightedness.
”To cut corners is to be complicit in preventable deaths.”
Local Labour MP Rachael Brooking previously criticised the Government, calling the move “outrageous”, and accusing them of prioritising tax cuts for landlords over hospital funding.
Meanwhile, Tracey McLellan, Labour’s health infrastructure spokesperson, called the revised plan a “sterling disappointment”, pointing out that Labour’s original plan had provided additional capacity for mental health and MRI facilities.
Bishop defended the decision, stating that the original projections were based on faulty information and assured the public that Dunedin would still receive a significant $1.88b investment.
However, protesters are expected to make their voices heard, demanding more from the Government to ensure that Dunedin’s hospital is built as promised.