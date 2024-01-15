Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

The Government says it is committed to the new Dunedin hospital — but has not confirmed it will honour its $30 million election pledge.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti said yesterday the coalition government was committed to the hospital and the need for improved health service facilities.

“I will be having further discussions with officials from Health New Zealand and my ministerial colleagues on the new Dunedin hospital and other key health infrastructure projects under way in the coming weeks.”

In July, National announced a $30m plan to roll back some of the Labour government’s controversial $80m of cuts to the project if elected.

A concept design for the new Dunedin hospital that is under construction.

The funds would pay for the reinstatement of 23 inpatient beds, two operating theatres and the country’s first publicly owned PET scanner.

National was going to build the hospital to meet the capacity specifications originally intended, National leader Christopher Luxon said at the time.

Reti did not confirm that the $30m boost would go ahead when asked by the Otago Daily Times yesterday.

Nor did he comment on whether there had been any changes to National’s plan for what it would reinstate.

In September, Labour announced plans to provide a separate pathology building within 1000m of the new hospital, responding to backlash after space for pathology was cut from 1300sq m to 350sq m.

Reti did not say whether the building would go ahead under National.

“Regarding the recommendation for an off-site pathology laboratory, that was made following a review into appropriate service provision for the hospital.

“I understand this will require a separate business case to be prepared before my office considers next steps.”