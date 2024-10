The damage caused by the Dunedin floods includes this massive slip which almost buried a house. Photo / George Heard

Nine Dunedin properties have been “red-stickered” after extensive rain damage.

The South Island city is in recovery mode after heavy rain led to evacuations and a state of emergency.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich told the Herald there have been nine properties red-stickered so far. More are possible as further assessments are made.

Red-stickered buildings may pose risk to health or life, and cannot be used because of serious damage to the house itself or surrounding land.