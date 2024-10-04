According to Niwa, by 9am on Friday a Dunedin weather station had been hit by its “wettest day in over a century” with 130.8mm of rain recorded in 24 hours.

“The last time it was at least this wet in Musselburgh was in April 1923,” Niwa wrote.

Several houses and streets have been flooded in South Dunedin after an overnight downpour. Photo / George Heard

St Kilda couple Peter and Sasha Forester were among the residents who self-evacuated as the flooding intensified.

“Water was coming up our bathroom floor and our hallway floor and was getting close to both of our doors,” Sasha said.

They spent Thursday night in their car with their son and four pets.

“We’ve got an autistic son who didn’t want to get out of the car and he didn’t want to leave me by myself,” said Sasha.

After their St Kilda home was flooded, Peter and Sasha Forester spent the night in their car with their four pets and son. Photo / George Heard

Ian and Robyn Campbell also had to leave their home after their house was flooded late on Thursday night.

“Bugger,” Ian Campbell said.

Their house had extensive flooding, about 50mm high throughout the entire house.

“The water was coming up under the floor and up through the shower … a bit gutted really. You can’t stop the water. Sandbags will keep it out for a while but all sorts of places it was coming,” he said.

Mud and debris in Macandrew Bay amid Dunedin floods. Photo / George Heard

Some areas copped 74 days’ worth of rain in 40 hours, causing Dunedin to be cut off in every direction as floodwaters forced the closure of four state highways.

NZTA said State Highway 1 south of Dunedin, Waihola to Milton, north of Dunedin from Evansdale to Hampden as well as SH85 to Kyeburn were all closed off on Friday, as well as SH88 to Port Chalmers and SH87 to Kyeburn Bridge.

Civil Defence controller Chris Henderson issued a warning to “keep off the roads unless extremely essential”.

A car driving through the flooded streets in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

Across Dunedin, backyards turned into ponds and roads were forced underwater as surface flooding worsened throughout the day. Locals were warned to treat floodwaters as if they were contaminated. The Clutha District Council said many wastewater pump stations had overflowed in the heavy rain.





Floods at the end of the Hargest Cres and Albert St intersection in Dunedin.





There was widespread flooding damage to the Otago peninsula roads, where the extreme weather caused slips, rendering the Royal Albatross Centre inaccessible.

Road access was closed along the Otago Peninsula after extreme wet-weather conditions caused flooding and slips along sections of it, making Pukekura/Taiaroa Head inaccessible. Photo / Royal Albatross Centre

Clutha, 110km south of Dunedin, also declared a state of emergency as the state highway closure north of Milton caused an “overwhelming of the town’s services”, the council said.

Emergency management crews worked “around the clock” to clear roads and slips which had impacted the water main supplies around South Dunedin. Locals were urged to conserve as much water as possible – limiting shower usage or flushing the toilet.

Children surveying the waters during Dunedin floods. Photo / George Heard

At Friday morning’s press conference, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radhich paid tribute to the resilience of locals – helping themselves and others.

“I was extremely proud of our community,” Radich said.

“Everyone was calm and demonstrated a community coming together.”

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell said the state of emergency declared was, without a doubt, the right decision.

Flooded streets in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

“The response here has been outstanding,” he said.

Mitchell visited Dunedin on Friday and spoke with mayors of the region.

“The mayor was out filling sandbags. Everyone just gets stuck in,” he said.

Mitchell said authorities had been proactive from as early as Thursday, and first responders had been quick to get to the ground.

“As a country we are going to continue to be hit by these weather events,” he said.

