A MetService red warning, reserved for the most extreme weather events, was issued for North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha from 11am on Thursday until it was lifted on Friday night.
This meant people needed to “act now” to protect people, animals and property.
A state of emergency was declared in Dunedin just before midnight on Thursday as extreme downpours lashed the South Island city, forcing around 100 residents to evacuate.
As part of the emergency response, two welfare centres were set up at Forsyth Barr Stadium and East Otago Events Centre, providing food, water and refuge to evacuees. Others spent Thursday night in their cars.
“Water was coming up our bathroom floor and our hallway floor and was getting close to both of our doors,” Sasha said.
They spent Thursday night in their car with their son and four pets.
“We’ve got an autistic son who didn’t want to get out of the car and he didn’t want to leave me by myself,” said Sasha.
Ian and Robyn Campbell also had to leave their home after their house was flooded late on Thursday night.
“Bugger,” Ian Campbell said.
Their house had extensive flooding, about 50mm high throughout the entire house.
“The water was coming up under the floor and up through the shower … a bit gutted really. You can’t stop the water. Sandbags will keep it out for a while but all sorts of places it was coming,” he said.
Some areas copped 74 days’ worth of rain in 40 hours, causing Dunedin to be cut off in every direction as floodwaters forced the closure of four state highways.
NZTA said State Highway 1 south of Dunedin, Waihola to Milton, north of Dunedin from Evansdale to Hampden as well as SH85 to Kyeburn were all closed off on Friday, as well as SH88 to Port Chalmers and SH87 to Kyeburn Bridge.
Civil Defence controller Chris Henderson issued a warning to “keep off the roads unless extremely essential”.
Across Dunedin, backyards turned into ponds and roads were forced underwater as surface flooding worsened throughout the day. Locals were warned to treat floodwaters as if they were contaminated. The Clutha District Council said many wastewater pump stations had overflowed in the heavy rain.
There was widespread flooding damage to the Otago peninsula roads, where the extreme weather caused slips, rendering the Royal Albatross Centre inaccessible.
Clutha, 110km south of Dunedin, also declared a state of emergency as the state highway closure north of Milton caused an “overwhelming of the town’s services”, the council said.
Emergency management crews worked “around the clock” to clear roads and slips which had impacted the water main supplies around South Dunedin. Locals were urged to conserve as much water as possible – limiting shower usage or flushing the toilet.