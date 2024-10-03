There could be a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips, MetService warned.

What the authorities are saying

Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management have warned people to keep away from low-lying flood-prone areas, not to drive through any flood water, act quickly to self-evacuate if they see rising water and be ready for power and communications outages.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has also advised avoiding all non-essential travel, and if you must travel, to be prepared for unexpected hazards when driving in these conditions.

Motorists are advised to check the transport agency’s Journey Planner.

However, as of 6pm, there were no weather-related road closures in the Otago region.

Dunedin residents are being asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Photo / Dunedin City Council

Residents in Dunedin are being encouraged to head for home as soon as possible and to stay there, unless necessary, as the heavy rainfall continues.

Civil Defence Controller Rob West said driving conditions are already challenging in some areas, particularly on parts of Otago Peninsula, and people should avoid all non-essential travel tonight.

“There are significant areas of surface flooding on Peninsula Rd and around Hoopers and Papanui inlets, so we’re encouraging everyone to drive to the conditions, get home before dark and stay home once they get there, if possible.”

One slip has been reported at Papanui Inlet in the vicinity of Cape Saunders Rd and motorists in the area are being advised to exercise caution.

“We all need to take care and drive to the conditions.”

Otago Regional Council said people should be wary of rising waters at the Silverstream at Gordon Rd, on the edge of Mosgiel township; Balclutha, and the Pomahaka and coastal communities around the Tokomairiro area.

Central Otago District Council has issued a conserve water notice for Ranfurly, Naseby and Patearoa, as well as a boil water notice for Omakau/Ophir.

It said drinking water tankers were available at the Omakau Domain and on Swindon Street in Ophir.

The Dunedin City Council has sandbags available for community use, which can be collected from the Dunedin Ice Stadium, the Memorial Park carpark in Mosgiel, and the Middlemarch Showgrounds.

The regional council has also advised moving livestock or horses in paddocks near waterways with the potential to flood to higher ground.

“Stock should be moved to areas which will be easily accessible in case they need assistance, supplementary feed, or veterinary treatment.”

More information about preparing animals for emergencies can be found here.

And more information about what to do before, during, and after a flood can be found here.