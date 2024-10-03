Otago residents waking up to sodden conditions shouldn’t yet expect a reprieve from rain so heavy that MetService warned it could cause a “threat to life”.
Further rain is expected today in Otago, which remains under the highest severe weather warning issued by MetService.
MetService issued a red heavy rain warning for North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha for a 34-hour period from 11am yesterday.
The national forecaster said the extreme rainfall could cause a “threat to life from dangerous river conditions and significant flooding and slips”.
It added two months’ worth of rain was possible during the period and warned people in the affected areas to prepare for power cuts and telecommunications outages, and be ready to self-evacuate if they see rising water.
“The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities,” MetService said.
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell headed to Dunedin yesterday afternoon.
I am on my way to Dunedin to support the community and local Civil Defence teams. If you are affected by the severe weather in Otago or Dunedin, please keep up to date with information from NEMA, MetService and your local CDEM group.https://t.co/5KEEcqOEFj
Todd said some areas of the country handled that amount of rainfall “a lot better” than Eastern Otago.
“Eastern Otago is particularly vulnerable to extended accumulations of rain and it tends to have a negative impact a lot faster than some other parts of the country, which is why this amount of rainfall is very significant for them and there’s likely to be quite an impact.”
He said there wasn’t a particular time conditions would spike, but it would be “steady, ongoing rainfall” and only ease late today.
“It’s an exceptional situation that could be threatening to life so people do need to take it very seriously. There could end up being conditions that could be dangerous to life and certainly property.”
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame shortly after 5pm yesterday, Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said they were concerned about whether the stormwater network would deal with rainfall in areas of South Dunedin, causing ponding.
He added: “We’re monitoring the waters at Silverstream [and] expect the spillway to overtop during the night.”
Alley said EMO expected two peaks in the severe weather- one at around midnight last night and a second around mid-afternoon today.
“Just stay off the roads. Please put off any non-essential travel.
“Again if you see water coming up or if you feel like you’re being threatened by that, don’t wait to be told, make the decision and go,” he said.
Emergency operations centres had been set up in Clutha and Dunedin, as well as a coordination centre in Dunedin.
A boil water notice has been put in place for Omakau and Ophir in Central Otago.
“Please boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning your teeth until further notice ... there will be drinking water tankers in place at the Omakau Domain and Swindon Street in Ophir,” Central Otago District Council said.
A conserve water notice was also in place for Ranfurly, Naseby and Patearoa.