“The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities,” MetService said.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell headed to Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell headed to Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

When asked what conditions looked like for the affected areas today, MetService meteorologist Mark Todd told the Herald: “It’s not great”.

Todd said 35mm of rain had fallen in Dunedin City to 5.30pm yesterday and there was “still a lot more to come”.

He said through to 9pm today, another 100mm of rain was expected to fall in North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.

MetService expects total accumulations between 120mm and 150mm of rain.

An unusually large amount of rain is forecast to fall over the next 36hours - areas may see 1-2 months of rain before the end of Friday.



The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities.

Todd said some areas of the country handled that amount of rainfall “a lot better” than Eastern Otago.

“Eastern Otago is particularly vulnerable to extended accumulations of rain and it tends to have a negative impact a lot faster than some other parts of the country, which is why this amount of rainfall is very significant for them and there’s likely to be quite an impact.”

He said there wasn’t a particular time conditions would spike, but it would be “steady, ongoing rainfall” and only ease late today.

“It’s an exceptional situation that could be threatening to life so people do need to take it very seriously. There could end up being conditions that could be dangerous to life and certainly property.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame shortly after 5pm yesterday, Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said they were concerned about whether the stormwater network would deal with rainfall in areas of South Dunedin, causing ponding.

He added: “We’re monitoring the waters at Silverstream [and] expect the spillway to overtop during the night.”

Alley said EMO expected two peaks in the severe weather- one at around midnight last night and a second around mid-afternoon today.

“Just stay off the roads. Please put off any non-essential travel.

“Again if you see water coming up or if you feel like you’re being threatened by that, don’t wait to be told, make the decision and go,” he said.

Emergency operations centres had been set up in Clutha and Dunedin, as well as a coordination centre in Dunedin.

A boil water notice has been put in place for Omakau and Ophir in Central Otago.

“Please boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning your teeth until further notice ... there will be drinking water tankers in place at the Omakau Domain and Swindon Street in Ophir,” Central Otago District Council said.

A conserve water notice was also in place for Ranfurly, Naseby and Patearoa.

‘People need to act now’ - MetService

MetService yesterday said: “People need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather”.

Red warnings were reserved for the most extreme weather events, the forecaster said.

MetService meteorologist John Law said: “Easterly winds are set to drive rain into Dunedin, coastal Clutha and eastern Otago throughout Thursday and into Friday.”

This is the second red weather warning MetService has issued this year and the 15th in New Zealand history.

The Civil Defence bunker in Dunedin was “activated” and sandbags were being handed out at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark, the Mosgiel Memorial Park gym carpark and the Middlemarch Showgrounds.



