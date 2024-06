A large rescue operation is underway.

A fishing boat has run aground near Dunedin this morning, sparking a large rescue operation.

The vessel struck ground at Harington Point at around 7.30am. There are large sea swells in the area today.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene.

A helicopter has also been scrambled to pick up those on board.

Hato Hone St John have sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

MORE SOON