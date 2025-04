Heavy weather hit Auckland to begin the weekend, as the Prime Minister heads to the UK then Gallipoli for Anzac Day.

The body of a missing 75-year-old woman was found after a police search in Dunedin.

Heather went missing from her Māori Hill home on Thursday around 2.30pm.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Police said they located the deceased woman earlier this morning.

Heather went missing from her home in Māori Hill on Thursday around 2.30pm.