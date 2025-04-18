Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Missing Dunedin woman: 75-year-old Heather may have been in Ross Creek area

NZ Herald
Police making inquiries to locate a woman missing in Dunedin are seeking help from the public. Photo / NZ Police

A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dunedin since Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are making inquiries to locate the woman and are seeking help from the public.

Heather was last seen at her home in Māori Hill on Thursday around 2.30pm.

Police said that there are concerns for Heather’s welfare.

The 75-year-old may have been in the Ross Creek area yesterday, and police are seeking information from anyone who was in and around this area at the time.

Police said it is unclear what she may have been wearing, but possibly a green knitted cardigan and beige sandshoes.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to call 111 and quote event number P062274708.

