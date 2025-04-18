Police making inquiries to locate a woman missing in Dunedin are seeking help from the public. Photo / NZ Police

A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dunedin since Thursday afternoon.

Police are seeking public help to locate Heather, last seen in Maori Hill.

She may have been in the Ross Creek area; call 111 with information, quoting event P062274708.

Police said they are making inquiries to locate the woman and are seeking help from the public.

Heather was last seen at her home in Māori Hill on Thursday around 2.30pm.

Police said that there are concerns for Heather’s welfare.