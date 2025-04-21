Advertisement
Dunedin cliff rescue: Woman and dog rescued after three-hour ordeal

A woman and a dog were rescued from a Dunedin cliff in a three-hour ordeal. Photo / Google Maps

  • Police were notified of a woman stuck on a cliff while trying to reach a dog.
  • Fire and Emergency led the rescue with police, Land Search and Rescue, and a helicopter.
  • The woman and dog were safely recovered by 8.50pm, both unhurt.

A woman became stuck on a cliff ledge while trying to rescue a dog in Dunedin last night.

Police said they were notified of the incident on Cliffs Rd, between Norfolk St and Lyders Rd, at 5.45pm on Sunday.

“The woman and the dog were sitting on a ledge and not in any danger of falling, they just couldn’t get back up to the top by themselves.”

Police said a specialist lines rescue team from Fire and Emergency worked with other firefighting staff, police, Land Search and Rescue, Hato Hone St John and a rescue helicopter to recover the woman and dog.

The pair were brought back to the top by the lines rescue team at 8.50pm, police said.

Both the woman and the dog were unhurt.

