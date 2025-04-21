A woman and a dog were rescued from a Dunedin cliff in a three-hour ordeal. Photo / Google Maps

Police were notified of a woman stuck on a cliff while trying to reach a dog.

Fire and Emergency led the rescue with police, Land Search and Rescue, and a helicopter.

The woman and dog were safely recovered by 8.50pm, both unhurt.

A woman became stuck on a cliff ledge while trying to rescue a dog in Dunedin last night.

Police said they were notified of the incident on Cliffs Rd, between Norfolk St and Lyders Rd, at 5.45pm on Sunday.

“The woman and the dog were sitting on a ledge and not in any danger of falling, they just couldn’t get back up to the top by themselves.”