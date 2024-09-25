The council licensing inspector noted said the centre’s liquor licence also covered functions at the brewery, while an off-licence allowed people to buy pre-packaged Speight’s bottles, or “fill-your-own riggers”.
“This premises was found to be run to a high standard with very knowledgeable staff. There are no issues as to the suitability of the applicant,” they said.
In a statement submitted to the DDLC, SSDP president Maxwell Phillips argued that Lion NZ Limited’s marketing of the 6% alcohol-by-volume ready-to-drink (RTD) brand Kirin Hyoketsu was aggressively directed at the student population during the “vulnerable” Orientation Week period.
Maxwell’s submission noted the Kirin Hyoketsu RTD was promoted through eye-catching displays, including a student flat painted in the brand’s colours and advertisements strategically placed throughout North Dunedin.