Dunedin: ‘Aggressive’ alcohol marketing to students prompts objection to licence renewal at Speights Brewery

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
A historic Dunedin brewery is having its licence renewal questioned following alleged “predatory” marketing campaigns targeting Dunedin’s student community by its parent company.

Students for Sensible Drug Policy Ōtepoti (SSDP) has lodged an objection to the renewal of an on-licence for the Speight’s Heritage Centre, operated by Lion NZ Limited, citing concerns over the company’s “predatory” tactics.

The Speight’s Heritage Centre is part of the historic Speight’s Brewery complex and serves as a museum and visitor centre, visiting a tasting room is included as part of its guided tours.

The police, medical officer of health and licensing inspector have not opposed the licence renewal, which is set to be discussed by the Dunedin District Licensing Committee (DDLC) on Friday.

Students celebrating St Patrick's Day in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett
The council licensing inspector noted said the centre’s liquor licence also covered functions at the brewery, while an off-licence allowed people to buy pre-packaged Speight’s bottles, or “fill-your-own riggers”.

“This premises was found to be run to a high standard with very knowledgeable staff. There are no issues as to the suitability of the applicant,” they said.

In a statement submitted to the DDLC, SSDP president Maxwell Phillips argued that Lion NZ Limited’s marketing of the 6% alcohol-by-volume ready-to-drink (RTD) brand Kirin Hyoketsu was aggressively directed at the student population during the “vulnerable” Orientation Week period.

Maxwell’s submission noted the Kirin Hyoketsu RTD was promoted through eye-catching displays, including a student flat painted in the brand’s colours and advertisements strategically placed throughout North Dunedin.

“This form of marketing exploits students, who are especially susceptible to hazardous drinking,” said Maxwell.

A tasting tray at Speights Brewery in Dunedin. Photo / Supplied
SSDP’s submission claimed the company’s marketing practices, particularly during the high-risk Orientation Week, have encouraged excessive consumption among students.

“We will continue to advocate for measures that protect our community from the harms of alcohol,” Maxwell said.

A Lion NZ spokesperson said the on-licence renewal relates to the continued supply of Speight’s products to tour participants in the Tasting Room and function hosting.

“The Speight’s Heritage Centre is run to a high standard; we have excellent staff, training, and systems in place, and an exemplary record of compliance,” they said.

“Out of respect for the process, we won’t be commenting further while the licence application hearing is underway.”

The Speight’s Heritage Centre is part of Speight’s, which opened in 1876 and is New Zealand’s oldest operating brewery.

The hearing is set to take place on Friday.

Save

