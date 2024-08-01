Advertisement
Drunken antics land Christchurch trio in ED after swallowing metal bottle tops

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Ouch: A bottlecap lodged where it should not be lodged. Photo / NZ Medical Journal

Warning: Graphic photos

It might be a quick and easy way to crack open your favourite beer but removing a bottle top with your teeth could also fast-track you to hospital.

The New Zealand Medical Journal has today released information on a unique series of cases involving three men who ended up in the emergency room in Canterbury, after accidentally swallowing bottle tops while drunk.

The men were separate cases - not known to each other - and none remembered ingesting the tops.

One of the men spent two days in hospital after figuring out he had swallowed a bottle top two days earlier. Photo / NZMJ
“It is suspected that ingestion took place during the rapid consumption of excess amounts of alcohol,” the article states.

“Interestingly, our three cases follow the trend of published cases [globally] in that this is a presentation exclusively of males.”

Photos with the article - by authors Asim Abdulhamid, Heidi Yi-han Su and Steven Leslie Ding - are not for the faint-hearted; with the shiny objects shown embedded into internal flesh.

Ouch: A bottle top lodged where it should not be lodged. Photo / NZ Medical Journal
The first case involved a 30-year-old Christchurch man who turned up with a complete acute oesophageal obstruction after ingesting a bottle top.

Medical staff attempted to remove the top using a roth net - an endoscopic retrieval device - but failed. It was later pulled into an extraction hood and removed with a scope.

The patient did, however, face a complication: A minor oesophageal erosion.

The second patient was a 38-year-old man who had to stay in hospital after turning up two days after an accidental ingestion.

He suffered a 10mm gastric ulcer, and had the object removed with a 20mm braided snare with heat.

The last patient was a 55-year-old man. The bottle top he had ingested had managed to get pushed into his stomach and staff were unable to retrieve it due to the presence of food.

A roth net is used to safely remove a bottle cap after being swallowed accidentally while drunk. Photo / NZMJ
A repeat endoscopy was needed, after fasting, to safely remove the object with a roth net.

The incidents all took place during a three-month period last year in Canterbury, which is among the regions in New Zealand identified as having a binge-drinking culture.

“Christchurch has the second highest weekly alcohol intake per week by region. The adverse consequences are realised at the hospital front door, with 4 to 5% of emergency department presentations relating to alcohol consumption,” the article read.

“Inadvertent ingestion and impaction of bottle caps is rare as a phenomenon, but can be life-threatening owing to the sharp edges.”

The article acknowledged that foreign body ingestion was a common thing to see in emergency rooms worldwide, but not so specifically for bottle tops that had been swallowed.

