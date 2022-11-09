A driver seen weaving across the road in Dunedin recorded a breath alcohol reading of almost seven times the legal limit. Photo / 123RF

A driver seen weaving across the road in Dunedin recorded a breath alcohol reading of almost seven times the legal limit.

The 37-year-old woman had a breath alcohol reading of 1707mcg when she was stopped by police in the suburb of Mornington at 6.55pm yesterday.

The driver was stopped in Porteous St after being observed by members of the public weaving across the road, crossing the centre line, and narrowly avoiding colliding with parked cars.

‘’Her licence has been suspended and she will appear in court at a later date charged with drink-driving.’’

Police were “appalled” by the ‘’massive number’', Sergeant Matt Lee said.

It was the highest reading of which he was aware.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers under 20 years old is zero.







