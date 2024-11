One person has been taken into custody after reports of a firearm being discharged in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

A police spokesperson said at around 2.22pm, police received a report of a person in a vehicle “allegedly discharging a firearm towards a person” on Kirton Cres.

Police, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, followed the vehicle until it came to a stop on Great South Rd, Drury.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.