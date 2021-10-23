Driver identified in hit and run incident in Hamilton that put teenager in hospital with critical injuries

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / File

Police have identified the driver involved in a hit and run incident in Hamilton early on Saturday morning that left a teenage girl with critical injuries.

The teenager was struck by a vehicle on Boundary Rd just before 2am.



The vehicle, described as being silver, did not stop.



It was last seen turning left from Boundary Rd onto Heaphy Terrace. It then continued travelling northbound.



Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and at this stage no charges have been laid.



The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police thanked people who came forward with information, but would still like to hear from anyone who may have information.



If you can help, call 105 and quote file number 211023/7765.