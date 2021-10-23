Person dies after falling from moving car in Kawakawa Bay

The incident happened near Auckland's Kawakawa Bay. Photo / file

The incident happened near Auckland's Kawakawa Bay. Photo / file

A person's died after falling from a moving vehicle in south-east Auckland.

It happened on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road in Kawakawa Bay, just before 7pm last night.

Police say the person died at the scene.

They say enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances.

The road was initially closed but has since re-opened.