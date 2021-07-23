Driver flown to hospital after Northland three-car crash

The Northland Rescue Helicopter takes off from a gravel pit next to State Highway 10 while the injured driver's car is winched onto a tow truck. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a three-car pile-up on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri.

The crash occurred about 1.15pm on Friday as the driver of a Hyundai station wagon was turning right from the highway into Waimate North Rd, just north of the Kerikeri roundabout.

Senior Constable Rob Drummond said it appeared the driver did not see a Landcruiser heading north on SH10 which collided with her car side-on.

The woman's car was then shunted sideways into a ute waiting to turn left from Waimate North Rd.

The driver's condition was described as moderate but she was flown to Whangārei Hospital as a precaution due to her advanced age and possible internal injuries.

She was conscious and responding throughout, Drummond said.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter on its way to Whangārei Hospital with the injured driver. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two people in the Landcruiser were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by St John Ambulance for observation while the sole occupant of the ute was unhurt.

The helicopter was able to land in a gravel pit directly opposite the crash scene.

Kerikeri Fire Brigade responded with station officer Andy Hamberger saying a seatbelt and air bags saved the woman from more serious injury.

Two small dogs in the car with her were unhurt and being looked after by the SPCA while she recovered.

Earlier, about 5.40pm on Thursday, emergency services were a called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Rd near Waimate North.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said it appeared the driver and sole occupant lost control on a corner and rolled three or four times before her car came to rest on the roadside close to houses.

She was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

About 9.50am on Thursday another crash, this time on SH1 east of Ōhaeawai, left two people injured with one flown to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred when a car pulled out onto the highway from Old Bay Rd into the path of another vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the turning car was shaken but uninjured, but two of the three people in the other vehicle were lapsing in and out of consciousness with one initially deemed to be in a critical condition.

Both were quickly stabilised by St John medics.