Contractor in hospital after electric shock at Devonport Naval Base

A contractor has been seriously injured after suffering an electric shock while doing maintenance at Devonport Naval Base this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.49pm and an ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to Queens Parade in Devonport, Auckland, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

"We've transported one patient in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital."

A New Zealand Defence Force spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at a building on the naval base.

Navy Occupational Safety and Health were investigating and WorkSafe had also been told, she said.