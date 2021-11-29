Driver dies after collision with truck near Matatā

Police have confirmed that one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 2 north of Matatā near Pikowai Beach.
A police spokesperson said a truck and a car collided just before midday today.
"Sadly the driver of the car has died at the scene. Police are still making inquiries into this incident, the spokesperson said
A section of State Highway 2 between Old Coach Rd and Arawa St which had remained closed for several hours after the collision was re-opened about 6.45 pm.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Earlier, police said a vehicle was on fire after the serious crash east of Pikowai Rd.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended.
A St John spokeswoman earlier said one person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries.
Diversions were put in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach Rd.
Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, or seek alternative routes if possible.