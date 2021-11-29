Driver dies after collision with truck near Matatā

Police said a vehicle was on fire after a serious crash east of Pikowai Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have confirmed that one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 2 north of Matatā near Pikowai Beach.

A police spokesperson said a truck and a car collided just before midday today.

"Sadly the driver of the car has died at the scene. Police are still making inquiries into this incident, the spokesperson said

A section of State Highway 2 between Old Coach Rd and Arawa St which had remained closed for several hours after the collision was re-opened about 6.45 pm.

Earlier, police said a vehicle was on fire after the serious crash east of Pikowai Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended.

A St John spokeswoman earlier said one person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries.

Diversions were put in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach Rd.

UPDATE 1:20PM#SH2 remains CLOSED between Old Coach Rd and Arawa St, Matatā to allow for a serious crash investigation and clean up. Delay your journey or consider a long detour via SH33, SH30 and SH34. ^LB https://t.co/E0iH8m0e7n — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 30, 2021

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, or seek alternative routes if possible.