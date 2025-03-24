Auckland University incident: Person facing charges after five run over on footpath

A police spokesperson said yesterday one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and four others suffered moderate to minor injuries.

The spokesperson said they believe drugs or alcohol might have been a factor.

The car also struck trees lining the street.

A car crashed outside the University of Auckland, with several people injured. Photo / Michael Craig

University of Auckland student Stephen Dimapilis witnessed a car wildly swerving from side to side along Symonds St.

“I just thought he was going to turn so I didn’t think much of it,” he told the Herald.

But he soon heard a big bang and turned around and saw people on the ground.

“One person was under the car. I only saw two people lying on the ground, but I heard it was five people. I didn’t know what to think of it,” he said.

Dimapilis said he saw the second person fly through the air after they were hit by the car.

Students look on as emergency services attend car vs tree motor vehicle accident on Symonds St. Photo / Michael Craig

The University of Auckland said it was supporting those who were injured and witnessed the incident with counselling services available for all who need them.

“We know that incidents like this can be upsetting, especially for those who were witnesses, and we want to make sure everyone in our community feels supported.”

Earlier Hato Hone St John said one person was seriously injured and two others were moderately injured. All were transported to Auckland City Hospital.

One other person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

