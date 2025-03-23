“One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition and two other people have suffered moderate injuries.”

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the car mounted the footpath striking multiple people as they tried to dive out of the way.

The car also struck trees that lined the street.

“Lots of students jumped out of the way but some got hit bad.”

A video taken moments after the incident showed a large group of people along with multiple police cars and a fire truck.

Hundreds of bystanders are on the scene outside the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Auckland.

Fire crews can be seen attempting to extract the car from the berm, where it has crashed head-on with a tree.

Ambulance staff appear to be speaking to someone trapped in the vehicle.

The University of Auckland told the Herald it is aware of “an incident involving pedestrian/s and we are just finding out the details”.

They referred further enquiries to police.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency have been approached for comment.

- More to come.

