“The Air Support Unit tracked the vehicle as it allegedly drove at excessive speed through to Mt Wellington, where the driver has lost control and crashed through a fence on Penrose Rd.”

The vehicle travelled around 5km between Pakuranga and Penrose Rd before crashing into the fence, where scattered wreckage from the fence could be seen stretching 10 metres into the carpark.

A vehicle allegedly fleeing police was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd.

Three people fled the scene and were “quickly” located with the help of the police dog unit.

Four people were treated in hospital for injuries and are now in custody.

A church committee member told the Herald there have been multiple incidents on this strip of road.

He said it’s the fourth time the fence has been crashed into, as it’s located near the top of a blind upward corner he described as dangerous.

“Perhaps AT [Auckland Transport] can do something to protect the public and our properties.”

The committee member estimated repairing the fence and retaining wall could cost more than $20,000.

The Auckland Chinese Methodist Church estimates repairing the fence and retaining wall would cost around $20,000. Photo / Nazahryth Bernard

In the footage, occupants are seen escaping the car and running down neighbouring driveways before running up nearby Ruawai Rd, where police catch them.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager responded to the crash.

Three patients were taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition. One person was transported with serious injuries.

A vehicle that fled from police units in Mt Wellington was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police say charges are being considered as they continue to make inquiries.

A nearby resident said neighbours went outside after the crash but police told them to return indoors.

“If you got the guts to do the offence, you should have the guts to go and face the police. Go and face the court.”

