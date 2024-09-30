Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dramatic footage emerges of car crash into Mt Wellington church fence

By Nazahryth Bernard
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A vehicle that fled from police units in Mount Wellington was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Road, with all occupants being injured. Video / Hayden Woodward

Terrifying footage has emerged of a car allegedly driving at “excessive speed” and crashing into the fence of an Auckland church.

Four people were injured and arrested after the vehicle smashed into the fence of Auckland Chinese Methodist Church in Mt Wellington early on Monday.

Police said officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Pakuranga at 2.52am and followed its path from a helicopter after it sped off.

The spokesperson said the police elected not to pursue the vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Air Support Unit tracked the vehicle as it allegedly drove at excessive speed through to Mt Wellington, where the driver has lost control and crashed through a fence on Penrose Rd.”

The vehicle travelled around 5km between Pakuranga and Penrose Rd before crashing into the fence, where scattered wreckage from the fence could be seen stretching 10 metres into the carpark.

A vehicle allegedly fleeing police was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd.
A vehicle allegedly fleeing police was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd.

Three people fled the scene and were “quickly” located with the help of the police dog unit.

Four people were treated in hospital for injuries and are now in custody.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A church committee member told the Herald there have been multiple incidents on this strip of road.

He said it’s the fourth time the fence has been crashed into, as it’s located near the top of a blind upward corner he described as dangerous.

“Perhaps AT [Auckland Transport] can do something to protect the public and our properties.”

The committee member estimated repairing the fence and retaining wall could cost more than $20,000.

The Auckland Chinese Methodist Church estimates repairing the fence and retaining wall would cost around $20,000. Photo / Nazahryth Bernard
The Auckland Chinese Methodist Church estimates repairing the fence and retaining wall would cost around $20,000. Photo / Nazahryth Bernard

In the footage, occupants are seen escaping the car and running down neighbouring driveways before running up nearby Ruawai Rd, where police catch them.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager responded to the crash.

Three patients were taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition. One person was transported with serious injuries.

A vehicle that fled from police units in Mt Wellington was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A vehicle that fled from police units in Mt Wellington was found shortly after it crashed on Penrose Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police say charges are being considered as they continue to make inquiries.

A nearby resident said neighbours went outside after the crash but police told them to return indoors.

“If you got the guts to do the offence, you should have the guts to go and face the police. Go and face the court.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand