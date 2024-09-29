Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Car flees police, loses control, crashes in Penrose, Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A vehicle that fled from police in Mt Wellington was found shortly after crashed on Penrose Rd.

A vehicle that fled from police in Mt Wellington was found shortly after crashed on Penrose Rd.

Four people were injured and arrested after a car allegedly being driven at “excessive speed” crashed into a fence after fleeing police in Auckland overnight.

Police said officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Pakuranga at 2.52am and followed its path from a helicopter after the vehicle sped off.

The spokesperson said the police elected not to pursue the vehicle.

“The Air Support Unit has then tracked the vehicle as it allegedly drove at excessive speed through to Mt Wellington, where the driver has lost control and crashed through a fence on Penrose Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A vehicle allegedly fleeing police was found shortly after crashed on Penrose Rd.
A vehicle allegedly fleeing police was found shortly after crashed on Penrose Rd.

Three people fled the scene and were “quickly” located with the help of the police dog unit.

Four people were hospitalised with minor injuries and are in custody.

Police say charges are being considered as they continue to make inquiries.

Police monitored a vehicle from the air before it crashed in Penrose.
Police monitored a vehicle from the air before it crashed in Penrose.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand