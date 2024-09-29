A vehicle that fled from police in Mt Wellington was found shortly after crashed on Penrose Rd.

Four people were injured and arrested after a car allegedly being driven at “excessive speed” crashed into a fence after fleeing police in Auckland overnight.

Police said officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Pakuranga at 2.52am and followed its path from a helicopter after the vehicle sped off.

The spokesperson said the police elected not to pursue the vehicle.

“The Air Support Unit has then tracked the vehicle as it allegedly drove at excessive speed through to Mt Wellington, where the driver has lost control and crashed through a fence on Penrose Rd.