Dramatic evening rescue of boaties stranded on an island

A rescue is underway to collect two boaties stranded on an island off Mangawhai Heads. Photo / file

A dramatic evening rescue is underway north of Auckland, where two boaties have run into trouble.

It understood the pair's boat was damaged and they made it to an island off Mangawhai Heads.

An Eagle helicopter is keeping an eye on the two boaties, who are on Taranga Island, while they await rescue by Police boat crew, a Police spokesperson said.

By 10pm tonight, the duo still hadn't been rescued.

The coastguard also deployed a rescue vessel out of Marsden Cove in Whangārei.

It is understood the two boaties are not injured.

Police were called to the incident at about 7.20pm.