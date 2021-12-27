Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Downed tree delays SH1 traffic headed north from Auckland

Quick Read
AA spokesman Barney Irvine reveals the best ways to survive holiday traffic hotspots. Video / NZ Herald

AA spokesman Barney Irvine reveals the best ways to survive holiday traffic hotspots. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Aucklanders hoping to get an early start with trips to the Northland region today were encountering a traffic headache early this morning.

Northbound lanes of State Highway 1, north of Whangaparāoa and just before Puhoi, were blocked by a fallen tree, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported.

Delays can be expected in both directions just north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel, the
agency confirmed just after 6.30am.

By 8am, most of the backup was confined to northbound lanes.

"Contractors are on site and stop/go traffic management is in place to remove the tree," the agency reported.

Delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected for northbound travel between Silverdale and Warkworth.