Tenancy Tribunal orders Auckland landlord who tugged at sleeping tenant’s toe to pay for breaches

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A tenant taking an afternoon snooze on the couch was woken by his landlord tugging at his toe. The Tenancy Tribunal found the landlord breached his and other tenants' privacy several times, including during renovations to make the property compliant with Healthy Homes Standards. Photo / 123RF

Tenants who endured major disruptions and intrusions into their home during renovations to make it compliant with healthy homes standards were woken on one occasion by the landlord knocking on their bedroom window.

“Omg trying to sleep and the landlady came in,” the tenant said in a text message.

Another

