Double fatality: Serious two-vehicle crash closes SH1 at Manakau, south of Levin

The crash happened on SH1 south of Levin between Whakahoro Rd and Kuku East Rd. Photo / Google

Two motorists have died at the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 1 at Manakau, south of Levin this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro Rd and Kuku East Rd about 5.35am.

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the road remained closed but they were working to reopen it as soon as possible, and the Serious Crash Unit was on the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified at 5.38am and sent two ambulances to the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised motorists to delay their travel as there is no detour available.

UPDATE 7:10AM

SH1 Manakau remains CLOSED, due to a serious crash south of Kuku Beach Rd. SCU is on-site to conduct their investigation. Please continue to avoid the area or consider delaying your journey as there is no detour available. ^APhttps://t.co/EeW5Qt47DR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 1, 2021

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the accident was tragic, and he hoped it would speed up necessary safety improvements on the highway.

"We know that the road between Levin and Ōtaki is one of the most dangerous pieces of road in the country and has been for years.

"There's been plans and talks for a number of years in terms of making that stretch of road safer.

"Hopefully this signals that something is vital in that area in terms of safety."

He said there were efforts being made to improve the safety of SH1 between Levin and Ōtaki.

"We've started on the SH58 improvements and that's in the pipeline.

"But I suppose it just illustrates again how essential that we have some work done on the expressway or making some safety improvements very quickly."