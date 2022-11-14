The campaign was first launched in 2018. Photo / File

As the Christmas party season nears, Wellington Police are again rolling out their sexual violence prevention campaign Don’t Guess the Yes, which is also being launched in Auckland for the first time.

The campaign was created in 2018 in response to a concerning number alcohol-fueled sexual assault reports, with Wellington police teaming up with Hospitality New Zealand, Wellington City Council, Respect Ed Aotearoa, and university groups.

Police say the strategy is offender-focused and has a target audience of 18 to 30-year-old males.

T-shirts with the slogan Don’t Guess the Yes have been distributed to about 100 hospitality staff and posters are being put up around the central city, police said.

This year targeted digital marketing is also being planned to increase the reach to this audience.

Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn, who pioneered the initiative, has handed over the reins to Detective Sergeant Jacqui Rodger whose portfolio of work is focused on partnerships and Adult Sexual Assault (ASA) prevention.

“This Sexual Violence Prevention Campaign aims to positively alter people’s alcohol consumption attitudes and behaviours relating to sexual consent,” Rodger said.

“We all want Wellington to be a safe place to socialise with vibrant nightlife. With this initiative we’re sending a clear message that sexual assault and abuse won’t be tolerated in our city. "

In addition to raising public awareness around consent, police said the campaign shows hospitality industry workers what they can practically do to look after patrons.

“We will be visiting bars in central Wellington next week, educating bar staff and talking with them about the campaign, the aim and what they can do to get involved. We’ll also be out with Wellington District frontline Police staff from the Public Safety Teams, Wellington ASA, and some members of the Hāpai Ake team from Wellington City Council.”

Police said a large number of businesses are signed up to participate in the campaign already and a workshop for the hospitality sector is being provided to give staff the necessary skills and confidence to identify problematic situations, empowering them to step in and help patrons that might be at risk.

As well as this, separate bar-facing posters will be displayed as reminders for what bar staff can do to prevent or intervene in a possibly risky situation.

“This concept is designed to encourage people to change and challenge attitudes around sexual consent and alcohol consumption,” Rodger said.

“Working together, we’re aiming to build on the good work that has already been done in previous years to continue educating the public about healthy sexual behaviour, what consent is, and why it’s important.”

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact

Safe to Talk

confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit

safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -

click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.