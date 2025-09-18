Advertisement
Dog attacks: Owners need to be prepared and realise the potential for harm – Editorial

Owners have been warned dogs' behaviour can change quickly. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • ACC reported 29,233 dog incidents last year, a 46% rise since 2015.
  • In 2024, close to $34 million was paid out by ACC for incidents.
  • Four-year-old Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan died in March after being attacked while visiting a Katikati property.

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but how well do we really know our furry pals?

Owners have been warned that the animals’ behaviour can change quickly in certain circumstances, leading to tragic results.

And the problem seems to be getting worse.

ACC figures reported during showed there were 29,233 reported dog incidents last year, a 46% rise since 2015.

