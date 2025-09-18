ACC figures reported during target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-daily-post/news/rising-dog-attacks-in-new-zealand-spark-calls-for-safety-education/ULEYWYPUONHP7GSHUQVZ76M24E/">Dog Bite Prevention Week in April this year showed there were 29,233 reported dog incidents last year, a 46% rise since 2015.

In 2024, close to $34 million was paid out by ACC for incidents – an increase of 193% since 2015.

In the Western Bay of Plenty alone, more than 100 people were attacked by dogs in the year to June 30.

On average, that’s one attack every few days across Tauranga and the Western Bay district. (That’s not even counting the hundreds of reported dog attacks on other animals in the past year.)

In one case, a 79-year-old man was badly injured in a Tauranga reserve.

An owner was walking three dogs, including two off-leash, which rushed at the victim.

The elderly man was bitten and left with a large wound requiring surgery.

Animal control staff said he had been “psychologically impacted by this attack for the rest of his life”.

A much younger victim lost his life altogether.

Four-year-old Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, also known as Timoti, died in March after being attacked while visiting a Katikati property.

Three dogs were euthanised.

Police are investigating on behalf of the coroner – no charges have yet been laid.

It’s easy to empathise with dog owners. Very few expect their pets will harm others, but the consequences when they do can be horrific, even fatal.

The dog that caused the Tauranga man’s injuries had no prior history of offending and was registered.

Tauranga City Council animal services team leader Brent Lincoln says that attack shows dogs can be unpredictable and owners need to stay alert to their behaviour, which can quickly change.

The dog’s owner pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog that caused serious injury. The maximum penalty is three years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

The council is looking to have the dog destroyed and the owner could be disqualified from owning dogs for years.

All this from what started as a walk in the park for both parties.

Local authorities have their work cut out keeping track of canine issues – including dog registration, microchipping, attacks and dangerous behaviour.

But owners also need to do their part, be prepared and realise the potential for harm.

How easily could it be that your dog reacts badly to a sudden movement or noise?

Earlier this month, we argued in an editorial the Government should help councils crack down on roaming dogs and bad owners.

But it’s not just roaming dogs and “bad” owners.

A moment’s carelessness from any owner could see lives ruined ... or even lost.