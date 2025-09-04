Advertisement
Councils need more options to deal with roaming dog issues – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Roaming dogs in Auckland led to 16,739 council reports this year. Photo / Auckland Council

Editorial

THE FACTS:

  • The number of registered dogs in New Zealand has fallen since 2020.
  • Auckland Council has reported unprecedented levels of roaming dogs and high numbers of attacks.
  • It wants the Government to change the Dog Control Act 1996 to give councils more powers.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns it seemed as if everyone was picking up a pet puppy.

It gave us some canine company for our mental health walks and home offices, in case of the next global shutdown.

Data shows that the trend has tailed off, and yet dog

